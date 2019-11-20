By the glass: Thomas Seiter, CEO of Bouchard Père & Fils

Thomas Seiter is the newly appointed CEO of the 288-year-old Burgundy estate Bouchard Père & Fils. Founded in 1731 in Beaune by Michel Bouchard, Bouchard Père & Fils, is one of the oldest wine estates in Burgundy, perpetuating tradition for nearly 3 centuries and 9 generations.

Prior to joining Bouchard Père & Fils, Seiter has amassed immense experiences in Bordeaux, Champagne and Asia, working with François Lurton, LVMH group and later in Asia heading various positions. Most recently, he was Managing Director of different wine and spirits companies, notably with the Charles Heidsieck champagne house.

In our interview, Seiter shares what led him to wine and an enchanting bottle of rare 1949 Beaune Grèves Vigne de l’Enfant Jésus.

How many years have you been aged so far?

1975.

What led you to wine?

Passion for the product; respect and admiration for those who make it; humility regarding their know-how and their mastery of the art of vinification.

What’s your pet peeves about wine?

Enjoying wine is about emotion, sharing, instant pleasure and there is an appropriate wine for every moment.

Describe what’s an alcohol-free day like for you?

Reading, relaxing with my family or friends. Doing sport as well as playing golf. Classic cars but that’s not really a secret.

What kind of wines are in your wine fridge?

All kinds from many origins and appellation: I am curious and enjoy travelling through wine…wine is so diverse and one of the most beautiful expressions of civilization.

What’s the weirdest wine you’ve tasted so far that you actually liked?

Red Maury dry and PX Montilla Moriles 1931.

If you can recommend one wine to any leader in the world, who would it be and what would you recommend?

Hardly to tell as so many wines can be offered to so many leaders in the world. Each one could find a wine exactly matching to his character. This is what makes wine so diverse, rich and interesting.

If you can drink any wine in the world, which wine would you like to have?

Definitely the 1949 Beaune Grèves Vigne de l’Enfant Jésus again! I had the immense pleasure of tasting it when I just joined Bouchard Père & Fils Maison. Such remarkable freshness and presence.

If you are a wine, how would you imagine your tasting note would be like?

I would love to be slightly older or younger than I am, like a 1971 or a 1978 as a great red Burgundy wine with elegant and complex bouquet, notes of kirsch, ample and generous with maturity and a great ageing ability.

What makes you happy?

Hearing my son saying ‘Daddy’.

If you can only drink one wine for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A red, most likely a Pinot…