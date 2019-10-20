Bettane + Desseauve launches monthly wine club in Hong Kong

Renowned wine guide Bettane + Desseauve, founded by critics Tierry Desseauve and Michael Bettane, has united French restaurant critic Guide Lebey to launch a wine club in Hong Kong, which will offer a monthly pop-up rendezvous for the city’s wine and food enthusiasts.

This is the latest move by the French wine guide group to step up its presence in Asia, after successfully launching grand tastings in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Tokyo following its flagship Paris edition.

The wine club called Le Club will welcome foodies and oenophiles in the city to taste a range of wines curated by the two acclaimed French wine critics every month, paired with delicious finger food supplied by Le Bistro WineBeast.

The first rendezvous will be held on November 7 in Wanchai at The Hive. Thierry Desseauve, co-founder of Bettane + Desseauve, will preside over the event to meet and greet guests.

The first edition of Le Club will shine a light on environmentally friendly wines highlighting sustainable and eco-friendly bottles sourced from Domaine de La Chupette, a family estate in Santenay, and Donkey & Goat Winery from Berkeley in California.

Fresh oysters and smoked salmon will be on offer at the event by Mesklenn, importer of fine French seafood.

For more information and ticketing, please click here.

In addition to the monthly wine club, Bettane + Desseauve will also roll out LeMarche Food & Wine event, which has now been postponed to June 6 and 7 next year instead of originally planned November.

The LeMarche Food & Wine event aims to gather wine producers and food importers from around the world for consumers to taste, discover and make direct purchase.

A series of events including Chef demonstrations and masterclasses are also planned.

For wineries, importers and food suppliers interested in showing your products at the two events, please contact Cristina Carranco crc@bettanedesseauve.com. For more information about these events, contact Alexandra Rendall ar@bettanedesseauve.com.

