Vinexpo Shanghai to feature DBR Lafite wines and sommelier challenge

From October 23-25, the inaugural Vinexpo Shanghai will showcase wines from 260 wineries from 19 different countries including France, Italy, Spain, Chile, Australia, South Africa, Germany, Argentina and hosting country China in its wine capital Shanghai.

The three-day event will also be presenting a series of programmes of masterclasses and talks.

From day one on Wednesday 23 October, an iconic tasting will take participants on an around-the-world tour with France’s famous Les Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite, one of the most known imported wine brands inside mainland China.

For more than an hour, visitors will be able to taste fine Bordeaux wines with Carruades de Lafite, Château Duhart-Milon and the renowned Château Lafite Rothschild. They will also journey across borders to discover wines from the South of France with Château d’Aussières, from Chile with Le Dix de Los Vascos, and from Argentina with Caro.

These tastings will culminate in a surprise: the special presentation of the group’s latest product: Long Dai 2017, Lafite Rothschild’s first Chinese wine.

Vinexpo Shanghai will also give visitors an opportunity to come and learn the art of tasting from the best sommeliers in Asia, Europe and the rest of the world!

Marc Almert, the ASI (Association de la Sommellerie Internationale) Best Sommelier of the World 2019 will be presenting the Vinexpo Challenge, a blind tasting of 8 wines selected from among the show’s exhibitors.

The battle between the next generation of best sommeliers will be another show highlight: Martin Bruno (Best Sommelier of Argentina 2017), Raimonds Tomsons (Best Sommelier of Europe and Africa 2017) and Wataru Iwata (Best Sommelier of Asia and Oceania 2018), will be going head-to-head on stage to convince the audience of their favourites.

There will be tastings of 3 red and 3 white wines, each a different grape variety. This fun and relaxed tasting will be an opportunity for these sommeliers to demonstrate and share the breadth of their expertise – and for the audience to gain some great insights.