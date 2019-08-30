Hong Kong to open ‘first sommelier-led’ wine bar

In mid-September, ThinkWine, which claims to be the first sommelier-led wine bar in Hong Kong will open its doors to the city’s wine drinkers in Central.

Co-founded by French sommeliers Romain Loriot, a longtime sommelier at Alain Ducasse restaurants, and Jean-Benoit Issele, former head sommelier at Belon, ThinkWine will introduce close to 600 different wines on its menu.

The wine menu will “showcase an alluring diversity of terroir, appellations and vintages rarely found in Hong Kong”, according to the wine bar.

In addition to wine, there’s a selection of bar bites to pair with wines on the menu.

Originally from Montpellier, France, Romain Loriot previously worked as the Group Sommelier and wine buyer for twelve restaurants under Le Comptoir Group in Hong Kong.

Romain Loriot and Jean-Benoit Issele, co-founders of ThinkWine, a new wine bar set to open in mid-September in Hong Kong

Later Loriot has enjoyed a long working history with the Alain Ducasse Enterprise as Head Sommelier at Rech, Hong Kong (1 Michelin star), Rech, Paris (1 star), Sommelier at Benoit, Paris (1 star) and Dorchester, London (3 stars).

Co-founding the project with Loriot is Jean-Benoit Issele, former head sommelier of one Michelin-starred restaurant Belon under the Black Sheep Restaurants.

Despite being an Asian wine trading hub, the number of wine bars in Hong Kong are limited.

In the past three months, the city’s food and beverage industry also took a hit during the ongoing months long anti-government protests, with fewer tourists and locals dining out during the city’s political turmoil.

The knock-on effects of the anti-government protests are felt across the tourism, transportation and retail sectors.