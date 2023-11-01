Wine trade clash between China and Australia (illustration by Vino Joy News)

Australian wine exports have dipped well below long-term averages. Could imminent tariff lift from China save the it?

Australian wine exports have taken a hit, dropping 11% in value to AU$1.79 billion and 4% in volume to 604 million litres for the year ending September 2023, according to Wine Australia’s latest report.

This decline sharply contrasts with long-term averages, with global economic pressures and a decrease in wine consumption, especially in commercial wines priced under AU$10 per bottle, playing a significant role.

The downturn is multifaceted. Rising global living costs have led many to reduce alcohol consumption as a cost-saving measure. Additionally, mature markets, notably the UK and Canada, have grappled with broader economic challenges. The UK faces hurdles like inflation and increased alcohol taxes, while Canada sees a shift from unpackaged to packaged wine shipments.

However, amid the downturn, Hong Kong emerges as a beacon of hope for Australian wineries. Exports to the region surged by 26% to AU$205 million. As we have reported before, this growth is partly attributed to wineries increasing shipments to the city in anticipation of China’s potential removal of punitive tariffs on Australian wine.

Peter Bailey, Wine Australia’s Market Insights Manager, noted the overall decline since the peak at AU$3.1 billion in October 2020. “Over the past 12 months, the United States of America (US) was a major contributor to the overall drop in value, along with Canada, and the UK ,” Bailey said, “However, despite this decline over the past year, there were some positive signs in the US this past quarter, with exports growing by 8% in value in comparison to the same quarter in 2022.”

The number of Australian wine exporters also rose, with Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam leading in growth. While exports to Singapore declined, emerging markets like Thailand and the Philippines showed promise.

The prospects of Australian wine exports next year however could have a quick turnaround, with China potentially removing puntive tariffs as early as next April, as we have reported. Historically, China was a powerhouse for Australian wine exports, with shipments valued at AU$1.3 billion before it slapped up to 218% punitive tariffs in March 2021.

The top markets by value this year were the US, UK, Hong Kong, Canada, and Singapore. By volume, the UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, and Germany led the charts.

Tags:

Related News

HKTDC Wine & Spirits Fair to welcome over 500 exhibitors Sophia Chong, HKTDC’s Deputy Executive Director (pic: HKTDC)

HKTDC Wine & Spirits Fair to welcome over 500 exhibitors

2023-10-30
ASC World Wine Tour revives Hongkong’s wine scene

ASC World Wine Tour revives Hongkong’s wine scene

2023-10-29
‘Sherlock Holmes of Wine’ to offer first-ever wine authentication certifications in Hong Kong Maureen Downey, the wine authentication authority, is coming to Hong Kong in March next year (pic: Maureen Downey)

‘Sherlock Holmes of Wine’ to offer first-ever wine authentication certifications in Hong Kong

2023-10-26
Australia-China wine trade could resume next April following breakthrough Australia PM and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet for the first time in Bali (pic: Twitter)

Australia-China wine trade could resume next April following breakthrough

2023-10-23
Largest world-class outdoor wine party returns to Hong Kong after 5-year hiatus

Largest world-class outdoor wine party returns to Hong Kong after 5-year hiatus

2023-10-20
Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair to return with global showcase Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair to return next month. (picL HKTDC)

Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair to return with global showcase

2023-10-20

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: