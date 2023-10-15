Petrus 2000 (pic: Connaught)

A wine merchant was conned out of 18 bottles of the famed Petrus and two bottles of champagne worth €95,000.

Three fraudsters have been apprehended in France in connection to a scam that saw a wine merchant conned out of 18 bottles of the famed Petrus and two bottles of champagne, worth €95,000 (HK$172,000) using fake banknotes.

The suspects, believed to be of Serbian origin, started the scam in February when one of them, posing as an intermediary for a wealthy Russian couple, reached out to a wine dealer in Paris. He expressed interest in purchasing bottles of the highly coveted Petrus, one of the most famous Bordeaux estates in Pomerol, and requested the exceptional 2000 vintage.

Renowned for its quality, each bottle of this particular vintage can command prices upwards of €4,000.

The merchant, who was not identified by media, said initially, the order was for 12 bottles, but it was later increased to 18, along with two bottles of champagne.

Assured by the supposed expert knowledge of the intermediary, the merchant sourced the wines anticipating a lucrative sale. Their exchange took place in an upscale Parisian bistro, where the merchant handed over the bottles, expecting a bag filled with €95,000. However, he soon discovered that the money was counterfeit, and by the time he realized, the bottles were already being carted away.

In a desperate attempt, the merchant recounted, “I got out of the car and ran like a donkey in the road to find my bottles.”

The incident is part of a concerning trend, with authorities across France and the EU alerting merchants to a rise in such “rip deals.” In these scams, perpetrators use fake cash to purchase luxury items, capitalizing on sellers’ desires to sidestep taxes.

The arrested trio will face trial next month. As of now, the sought-after bottles remain unaccounted for.

