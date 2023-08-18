Japan is raising the "woody" spirits in a game-changing move that's bound to turn heads faster than a wind-whipped forest!

Japan is raising the “woody” spirits in a game-changing move that’s bound to turn heads faster than a wind-whipped forest!

In a world’s first, a Japanese lab, backed by the Japanese Forestry Agency is planning to commercialize spirits made from wood, to kindle a renewed vigor within the country’s beleaguered forestry industry.

The Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute, situated in Tsukuba is at the center of the innovations to develop wood-based spirits using Japan’s cedar trees and mizunara oak.

According to the lab, each tree leads to a distinctive spirit. The Japanese cedar brings forth an earthy aroma akin to casked sake, while the mizunara oak channels the essence of whisky barrels.

A 2 kilogram piece of cedar can produce one bottle of the spirit. (pic: Nikkei)

But how does this enchantment come to fruition? The process initiates with the extraction of cellulose from the wood, which yields sugar glucose. This cellulose is subsequently refined into a fine powder and mixed with food enzymes and brewer’s yeast, resulting in a slurry.

Following a week-long fermentation process, the mixture transforms into a liquid boasting an alcohol content ranging from 1% to 1.5%, which is then distilled to create the final spirit.

About 2 kilos of that charismatic Japanese cedar can conjure a 750 milliliter bottle of pure woody wonder, packing a woody punch at a lofty 35% alcohol content.

And soon, tipplers can taste the woody spirits themselves as the lab plans to transfer the technology to private sectors.

