Bourgone wine exports in 2022 achieved a record turnover of more than €1.5 billion for the equivalent of 90 million bottles following a historically low harvest in 2021, according to the latest data released by BIVB.

After a year buoyed by increased consumption due to the end of lockdowns and government subsidies, the volumes of Bourgogne wines exported in 2022 returned to a more typical growth trajectory established since 2015. Although export volumes decreased by 12% compared to 2021, they still managed to surpass 2020 by 3%. The success story continued with the record turnover of €1.5 billion in 2022, representing a significant 13% increase from the previous year.

Most encouragingly, following an extremely small vintage in 2021, the 2022 vintage was bountiful. It is the second largest vintage since 2018 with 1.748 million hectolitres produced, up 22% on the average for the preivous five vintages.

The export of 92 million 75cl bottles in 2022 was primarily dominated by three key regions, accounting for 76% of export volumes and 73% of revenue.

Europe, led by the UK, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, remained Bourgogne’s largest export region in terms of both volume and revenue. It constituted 32% of export volumes, contributing to 25% of Bourgogne’s export revenue.

North America, encompassing the US and Canada, experienced the most significant growth in terms of volume, surpassing the five-year average by an additional 1.6 million 75cl bottles. This market represented 29% of export volumes and contributed to 25% of the revenue.

The Asian market, including Japan, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea, emerged as a vibrant growth opportunity, with a remarkable 16.8% increase in sales compared to 2021. This region accounted for 14% of export volumes and contributed to an impressive 23% of revenue.

Notably, the four main Asian markets witnessed an increase in revenue, amounting to €343 million, despite a slight reduction of one million bottles in export volume. Japan, ranking as the third-largest market in terms of revenue, experienced a 9.7% decline in volume but enjoyed a substantial 13.9% growth in value.

Bourgogne wines have long held a prominent place in exports of still French wines to Japan. In 2022, they held onto second place in terms of both volume (18.6% of volume) and sales (41.3% of revenues). By 2022, Bourgogne white wines accounted for 41% of the volume of French white AOC wines exported to Japan, and 64% ofrevenue in this category.

China and Hong Kong, the fourth-largest market in terms of revenue, witnessed a slight decrease in volume by 0.3%, while revenue experienced a remarkable growth of 18.8%. China saw €77.4 million worth of Bourgogne wines exported, while Hong Kong accounted for €92.6 million.

South Korea, the 13th-largest market in terms of revenue, experienced a decrease of 15.6% in volume but enjoyed a noteworthy 19.4% increase in revenue.

The resurgence of AOC French wines in 2022 surpassed the export volumes of 2019, showcasing a robust growth trajectory. Bourgogne wines, renowned for their popularity, achieved an increase of almost one million 75cl bottles and a remarkable €24.8 million surge in sales compared to 2019.

