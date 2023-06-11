Taiwan's beverage market is undergoing a dramatic transformation, as a wave of imported wine and spirits sweeps across the country, captivating the palates of its discerning consumers.

Taiwan’s beverage market is undergoing a dramatic transformation, as a wave of imported wine and spirits sweeps across the country, captivating the palates of its discerning consumers.

The latest data released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, unveils a fascinating story of shifting preferences, evolving drinking habits, and a burgeoning thirst for international flavors.

According to the government’s official data, Taiwan’s total alcoholic beverage consumption reached an impressive 706 million liters in 2022, reflecting a steady year-on-year growth rate of 2.2%. A significant driver behind this expansion is the surging popularity of imported alcohol, which experienced a remarkable growth rate of 8%. This trend indicates a shifting consumer preference towards international offerings and a growing acceptance of premium, globally sourced products.

Taiwan’s imported wine and spirits market has grown exponentially in the past 10 years to now account for nearly half of the domestic drinks market. (pic: Canva)

One notable trend within the imported alcohol category is the dominance of beer, accounting for a substantial 76% of the total imported market by volume. Beer imports have consistently outpaced domestic production, demonstrating a compelling growth rate of 9.3% annually over the past decade. China emerged as the leading supplier, constituting over 50% of Taiwan’s beer imports, followed closely by the Netherlands at 25.3%



Another significant aspect of Taiwan’s evolving beverage market is the rising consumption of imported wines. The data reveals that wine imports reached 24 million liters in 2022, representing a growth rate of 4.6%. France held a dominant position, accounting for 27% of the island’s total wine imports.



Furthermore, the data shows a steady influx of whisky imports, with a 1.4% increase in 2022, totaling 23 million liters. The United Kingdom ranks as the primary source, supplying over 90% of the country’s whisky imports.

In terms of import value, the total import value of alcoholic beverages in 2022 reached NTD 37.7 billion (US$1.22 billion), representing a year-on-year growth of 7.4%. Whisky had the highest import value at NTD 16.8 billion, followed by wine (NTD 8.3 billion) and beer (NTD 6.8 billion).

Post-WTO Growth

The rise in imported drinks is also in line with an upward growth trend in the past two decades. Since Taiwan’s accession to the WTO in 2002, the import of alcoholic beverages has been actively promoted. As the average income of Taiwanese citizens increased, there has been a growing acceptance of higher-priced alcoholic beverages. Imported alcohol has gradually become a significant aspect of Taiwan’s drinking culture. As a result, the import volume has surged from 190 million liters in 2012 to 326 million liters in 2022, with an average annual growth rate of 5.6%.

In contrast, the domestic alcohol market experienced a decline from 537 million liters to 392 million liters during the same period, with an average annual decrease of 3.1%. Similarly, the export volume also decreased from 13 million liters to 11 million liters.

This also means that the market share for domestically produced alcoholic drinks has shrunk to 53.9% in 2022, showing a significant decrease of 19.5% compared to 2012, when it stood at 73.4%.

Writing by Helen Tse; editing by Natalie Wang

Like this: Like Loading...