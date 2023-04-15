Fingers Crossed, the brainchild of Nikolas Krankl - son of Sine Qua Non founder - has found a new home in Hong Kong with the city's leading wine merchant Links Concept for its Sine Qua Non-esque boutique wines.

Founded in 2017 in Ojai, California, Fingers Crossed is a boutique Californian winery created by husband and wife duo Julia and Nikolas Krankl, son of Manfred Krankl who established the elgendary cult wine Sine Qua Non. Similar to Sine Qua Non, the boutique winery shares a taste in original artwork lables, thematic naming with each vintage and a focus on Rhone varietals.

Having fallen in love with winegrowing and winemaking early in his career, the younger Krankl enjoyed working with his hands and witnessing the transformation from vine to wine. However, two years into his career, his father was in a serious motorcycle accident, which changed the dynamic at Sine Qua Non.

The pressure to not let his father down was immense, but it also gave Nik a newfound confidence. After his father recovered from the accident and returned to Sine Qua Non, he contemplated starting a winery thus giving birth to Fingers Crossed, the first wine of its release and a good luck reference for a successful first vintage.

The partnership with Links Concept will bring Fingers Crossed’s handcrafed wines including Syrah, Grenach and white blends to Hong Kong market for the first time. It is a testament to Links Concept’s commitment to offering the best wines from around the world to its customers, which already distributes Manfred’s Sine Qua Non for local market.

“We are excited to partner with Fingers Crossed and bring their exceptional family-owned wines made by such passionate, kind and simply amazing people, to Hong Kong,” said Bojan Radulovic, General Manager of Links Concept.

“Fingers Crossed is a winery that has gained a reputation for its handcrafted wines that showcase the unique characters and the legacy of the Krankl family. We are confident that the Hong Kong market will appreciate the quality and taste of Fingers Crossed wines. They only make a small production, which makes owning a bottle that much more special,” he continued.

