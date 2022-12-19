India (pic: Pexels)

India (pic: Pexels)

65 people have now been confirmed dead after drinking toxic alcohol in India’s northeastern Bihar state, the biggest and deadliest alcohol poisoning case since the state banned alcohol six years ago, according to local news reports.

65 people have now been confirmed dead after drinking toxic alcohol in India’s northeastern Bihar state, the biggest and deadliest alcohol poisoning case since the state banned alcohol six years ago, according to local news reports.

Families of the deceased victims said they drank a locally made drink called “Desi Daru” or “Mahua” at a wedding banquet and other events last week. Shortly afterwards, they experienced stomach pain, vision loss and vomiting.

Local police have detained over 100 people in connection with the illegal booze sale, but local authorities said that families of the victims will not be compensated for the tragedy.

The sale and consumption of alcohol in the state was completely banned in April 2016, though its “implementation has been patchy,” according to a statement from the National Human Rights Commission.

Just four months before the deadly incident, in the same district five people died from drinking illegal moonshine.

Tags:

Related News

India’s biggest winery Sula seeks US$353 million IPO Sulsa Vineyards, India's biggest winery, is seeking India's first winery IPO (pic: Facebook)

India’s biggest winery Sula seeks US$353 million IPO

2022-12-08
Vinexpo debuts Mumbai edition Mumbai (pic: Pexels)

Vinexpo debuts Mumbai edition

2022-08-16
Wine company lost 2600 bottles after smuggling gone awry Smuggling (pic: istock)

Wine company lost 2600 bottles after smuggling gone awry

2022-03-31
Breaking: Head of Hong Kong wine merchant Major Cellar arrested Joseph Leung (left) at Major Cellar's public listing in 2014 (pic: Major Cellar Facebook)

Breaking: Head of Hong Kong wine merchant Major Cellar arrested

2021-07-12
Two Asian wineries made onto World’s Best Vineyards list

Two Asian wineries made onto World’s Best Vineyards list

2020-07-16
Wine Intelligence downgrades China’s attractiveness as a wine market

Wine Intelligence downgrades China’s attractiveness as a wine market

2019-08-13

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: