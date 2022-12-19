65 people have now been confirmed dead after drinking toxic alcohol in India’s northeastern Bihar state, the biggest and deadliest alcohol poisoning case since the state banned alcohol six years ago, according to local news reports.

Families of the deceased victims said they drank a locally made drink called “Desi Daru” or “Mahua” at a wedding banquet and other events last week. Shortly afterwards, they experienced stomach pain, vision loss and vomiting.

Local police have detained over 100 people in connection with the illegal booze sale, but local authorities said that families of the victims will not be compensated for the tragedy.

The sale and consumption of alcohol in the state was completely banned in April 2016, though its “implementation has been patchy,” according to a statement from the National Human Rights Commission.

Just four months before the deadly incident, in the same district five people died from drinking illegal moonshine.

