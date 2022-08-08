ASC Fine Wines has become the exclusive importer and distributor of L'Âme de Pape Clément, the latest addition to the famed Graves estate Château Pape Clément for the country’s premium wine market including Hong Kong and Macau.

China’s biggest wine importer ASC Fine Wines has become the exclusive importer and distributor of L’Âme de Pape Clément, the latest addition to the famed Grands Crus Classés de Graves estate Château Pape Clément, for the country’s premium wine market including Hong Kong and Macau.

Launched in 2019, L’Âme de Pape Clément translated as “the Soul of the Pape Clément” is considered the second label of the esteemed estate and is made using grapes from the same historic vineyard that produces its expensive flagship grand vin.

The wine range consists of two wines, a Merlot-based red blend and a white wine, made from Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Sauvignon Gris and Muscadelle.

According to ASC, the new range will be launched across all distribution channels from the company initially in China’s first-tier cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu targeting private, corporate clients, on-trade, retail and e-commerce platforms.

L’Âme de Pape Clément consists of two wines, a red and a white (pic: ASC)

“In the dynamic development of our brand in China, this is a great opportunity to collaborate with ASC, one of the leaders as well as a historical figure in the distribution of fine wines in China. Together, we have great ambitions to offer consumers a unique experience around the Bernard Magrez signature,” says Jean-Clément Casse, Asia Sales Director at Bernard Magrez on the partnership.

Targeting China’s Fine Wine Market

Located in Pessac-Léognan appellation, Château Pape Clément is one of the oldest wine estates in Bordeaux. Its first vintage was harvested in 1252 and the estate has produced wine every year since. Its name came from its second owner, Bertrand de Goth, who was named Pope, Pope Clement V, in 1305.

In 1986, the Graves estate was bought by the savvy wine entrepreneur Bernard Magrez, who revived the estate and turned it into one of the most sought-after wines from Bordeaux. In addition to Château Pape Clément, Bernard Magrez today owns over 40 estates in 11 different countries including classified Château La Tour Carnet, Château Fombrauge and Clos Haut-Peyraguey in Bordeaux.

L’Ame de Pape Clément was officially launched in China through ASC Fine Wines (pic: ASC)

For ASC, adding a premium Bordeaux from Château Pape Clément is in line with the company’s strategy to cater to Chinese wine market’s growing fine wine demand. “In China’s competitive market, meeting and even exceeding consumer’s expectation is key to ASC’s success,” says Makoto Nagae, company CEO.

Speaking of the partnership, COO Mario Aron added: “We are delighted to partner with Bernard Magrez to bring L’Âme de Pape Clément to Chinese consumers. As Chinese consumers’ awareness of craft wines increases, so does their demand for quality, and craft wines will become a new growth area for the Chinese wine market in the future. We will bring more exciting quality wines from different regions like the L’Âme de Pape Clément to Chinese consumers in the future to satisfy their aspiration for wine lifestyle.”

