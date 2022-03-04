EMW Fine Wines signs Shandong winery Mystic Island

One of China’s leading wine importers, EWM Fine Wines, has become the exclusive on-trade distributor of Shandong-based winery, Mystic Island, as it bags another key Chinese wine producer to sate the country’s growing thirst for domestically produced wine.

EWM Fine Wines already carries a few established Chinese wineries including Tiansai Vineyards in Xinjiang, Legacy Peak, and most recently Xige Estate in China’s premier wine region Ningxia.

Founded in 2008, Mystic Island is located at the southern foot of Mount Qiu in Penglai, Shandong, adjacent to DBR Lafite’s Domaine de Long Dai. The winery has 8.84 ha vineyards planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Chardonnay.

The winery is located in Mount Qiu in Penglai near DBR’s Domaine de Long Dai (pic: handout)

The coastal Penglai wine region in Shandong has seen a surge of wine interest since Lafite tapped it as its base for its Chinese wine project Long Dai. Mount Qiu Valley is one of the core wine areas of Penglai. In Chinese mythology, there are three sacred mountains in the Bohai Sea, namely, Penglai, Yingzhou and Fangzhang, which are the abodes of the gods. Mount Qiu is named after Qiu Chuji, one of the Seven True Daoists of the North. The name of the winery – “Mystic Island” – is thus inspired by the myths, legends and long history of Penglai.

Sprawling over 8.84 ha of vineyards, the winery produces about 32,000 bottles annually, and adopts a sustainable viticulture model for grape growing and vineyard management and minimizes manual intervention in the winemaking process.

It also prides itself for its architecture and art. The main buildings are designed in the shape of a Chinese fan. The height of the buildings decreases by degrees towards the east, west and south to align with the hillsides on both sides and blend seamlessly into the natural landscape, according to the winery.

Mystic Island wines (pic: Vino Joy News)

Its winemaking team includes James Bowskill, an expert in viticulture who used to work at Odyssey, Marlborough, New Zealand, and chief winemaker Allen Hedgman.

“When I visited Mystic Island for the first time, I was impressed by the vineyards, the winery, and the quality of their wines. They integrate technology with respect to nature and strive for a balance between them. EMW looks forward to teaming up with Mystic Island to bring wines that are characteristic of the terroirs of Penglai closer to consumers,” says Olivier Six, CEO of EMW Fine Wines.

Rita Cheung, owner of Mystic Island, adds: “We are very glad to be in collaboration with EMW, with our mutual perspectives and visions. We believe that we can work hand in hand to create something amazing together. I hope you would enjoy our wines as much as I do and at the same time join us in supporting, and protecting the environment. Thank you and Cheers!”