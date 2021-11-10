The Mascot, a Cabernet-led wine made from younger vines of Napa cults – Harlan Estate, Bond and Promontory, is making its debut in Hong Kong with Omtis Fine Wines, one of the most established family-owned wine merchants in Hong Kong.

The Mascot is the latest wine addition from Domain H. William Harlan, which owns Harlan Estate, Bond and Promontory. The wine shares the same meticulous winegrowing practices of the estate wines, but is made using younger vines from the three prestigious estates to offer what it describes as “a youthful promise for the future.”

First launched in 2013 with inaugural 2008 vintage, the Mascot is the brainchild of Will Harlan, the newly appointed Managing Director of Domain H. William Harlan.

“The Mascot began as an experimental project, born of the desire to create a wine to share with friends,” said Will Harlan. He persuaded his family and the winegrowing teams to lend a few barrels of wine from the young vines of the three “parent” properties, and began to explore his own blend—creating a small quantity of the first official vintage in 2008—just enough to share among the family and with friends.

Since then, Will has been working at the family domain with his winemaking teams, led by Cory Empting, to create a more approachable Cabernet-dominated wine.

The Mascot label features an English bull-terrier lived on the Farmers Deposit National Bank of Pittsburgh. (picture provided by Omtis Fine Wines)

Speaking of the partnership, Philippe Bera of Omtis Wines, said, “My family started the business in Asia in 1919, from running cinemas, to distributing luxury watches, and now to fine wine. Always evolving, always nimble, and always evolutionary. We have never swayed from our core goals and beliefs, but we have remembered the importance of changing with the times and bringing new ideas and creativity to inspire the team and the organization. This, we believe, coincides, with Will’s journey in his family domain and his Mascot project. We are very glad to be representing The Mascot in Hong Kong, a wine with absolute potential.”

“As long as I can remember, I’ve heard my father’s 200-year plan. I am grateful for the opportunity now to lead the family winegrowing domain, and feel excited for our future. There is so much potential to understand our land better—and, through relationships such as we have with our friends at Omtis, to share the fruits of our endeavors with an international audience of patrons,” added Will Harlan.

The vines that contribute to The Mascot average from 5 to 12 years of age. Depending on the vintage, The Mascot is composed of 85% to 95% Cabernet Sauvignon, along with small quantities of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot.

The winemaking teams evaluate the young-vine lots at the blending table between 6 and 14 months after fermentation, selecting the finest for inclusion in The Mascot. In total, The Mascot is aged in barrel for nearly three years prior to bottling and another 12 months in bottle prior to release.

The vintage that will be available in Hong Kong will be the 2016 vintage, and could be purchased from Omtis website now.

The wine is also available in selected private members clubs, 5-star hotels and restaurants including but not limited to the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, and Otto E Mezzo 8½ Bombana.