ProWine Hong Kong officially ended with success

Amid travel restrictions and quarantine measures, this year’s ProWine Hong Kong @ HOFEX on September 7-9 has concluded successfully when many physical wine fairs were cancelled around the world.

Debuted in 2019, the third edition of ProWine Hong Kong strived continually to provide a breeding ground for business matching and innovative ideas exchanges. Facing the physical barriers brought by travel restrictions, the trade show was thoughtfully conducted in onsite and online phases for 21,000+ industry players to match up seamlessly.

The opening ceremony featured Hong Kong Financial Secretary Mr. Paul Chan Mo-po along with other supporting associations from the wine industry to unlock business opportunities delivered by the wine-industry-focused symposium.

Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary (center, standing), speaks at ProWine Hong Kong’s opening ceremony (pic: ProWine)

Some of the exciting onsite events included seminars and forums, wine tastings, quality business meetings and KOL live streaming. One of the highlights was a Forum hosted by Debra Meiburg MW, Asia’s first Master of Wine, on wines from Napa Valley.

“Signature event like the ProWine Hong Kong Forum is always exciting! The event invites top speakers like Debra Meiburg MW, and more! What a fascinating event!” James Mow, Founder of Drinking Ham HK, commented with a positive note.

“With the current pandemic conditions preventing international attendees and exhibitors, tasting restrictions and reduced scale of the show, we were very pleasantly surprised by the quality of visitors and organisation of ProWine at Hofex 2021. As main sponsor for the 2021 HK Professional Mixologist challenge, Milestone invested heavily into the show and partnered closely with the organisers.” says Damith Weerakoon, Director of Marketing & Operations of Milestone Beverages HK Limited.

Industrial players can grab the last opportunity to rewatch onsite events playback on the trade show’s virtual platform before 23 September 7pm (UTC+8), according to the orgnizer.

Besides connecting with potential business partners through chatbox, participants can have an aftertaste of FOODTECH Asia Seminar, NOA Academy and KOL Live Streaming on the platform.