Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair has launched a new consumer event this August ahead of its main fair in November, which has been delayed twice due to the pandemic.

The B2C event will be stretched out for five days from August 12 to 16 at a smaller scale at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center adjunct with four other fairs including Food Expo, Tea Fair, Home Delights Expo and Beauty & Wellness Expo.

“While HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2021 in November is preparing as normal in full swing, acknowledging the need of engaging in B2C opportunities and building brand awareness, we are delighted to announce a 5-day public special edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2021 will be held between 12-16 August 2021 ,” the trade organization says.

HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (pic: HKTDC)

The special edition will be located in Hall 3 with four other concurrent public fairs, including Food Expo, Tea Fair, Home Delights Expo and Beauty & Wellness Expo.

Without international travels, the consumer event will be mainly catering to local wine lovers.

The organizer is also slashing exhibition fees to attract participants. Participation fee has been reduced to as low as HKD 300 for a 6sqm booth, with Convention and Exhibition Subsidy Scheme and SME Export Marketing Fund.

According to HKTDC, any company with Hong Kong Business Registration is eligible to apply for Convention and Exhibition Subsidy Scheme and SME Export Marketing Fund.

The HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair was originally planned for November 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was first rescheduled to early 2021 on 28 January – 1 February 2021.

But Hong Kong’s strict social distancing measures and new cases have pushed the organizer to again postpone the fair to November this year.

Without international travels by then, it’s expected the November fair’s scale will be much smaller.