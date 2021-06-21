Omtis takes on South Africa’s Boschendal

Boschendal from DGB, South Africa’s leading premium wine company, has found a new home in Hong Kong with Omtis Fine Wines, a leading fine wine company in Greater China region.

The brand was previously represented by Sarment before its abrupt closing.

Boschendal (literally meaning “Bush & Valley”) was established in 1685, making it one of the oldest wineries in the New World. Located in South Africa’s Western Cape, the winery however traces its history to French origin when the land was granted to the French Huguenot emigre, Jean Le Long, who sought sanctuary in the Cape.

Making a range of wines from Cap Classique sparkling wines to single varietal Chenin and Syrah, Boschendal was most recently was announced as the official wine partner to the much-anticipated tour by the rugby game, British and Irish Lions 2021.

Mark Alexander (left), President of the South African Rugby Union, and Tim Hutchinson (right), Executive Chairman of Boschendal (pic: Omtis Fine Wine)

“It is a huge privilege that one of DGB’s premium wine brands, Boschendal, was chosen as the official wine partner to this piece of sporting history, which promises to be one of the most closely contested series in the annals of Springbok-Lions rivalry.” says Tim Hutchinson, executive chairman of DGB.

DGB has a close association with national South African sport. Its famed Douglas Green wine brand was the official wine of the 1995 Rugby World Cup when Francois Pienaar’s team beat the All Blacks with the legendary Nelson Mandela in attendance.

As a part of being official wine for the upcoming Lions tour, Boschendal has produced two limited-release commemorative wines – magnum bottle (1,5l) Shiraz 2019 and a 750ml red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot from the 2017 vintage, which will be available in Hong Kong soon via Omtis.

Speaking of the new partnership, Hutchinson says, “As South Africa’s leading premium wine producer we are delighted with our new partnership on Boschendal with Omtis who have such a fine reputation with their excellent portfolio of fine wines.

“Boschendal is an iconic Cape wine dating back to 1685 and we are really looking forward to building our premium Boschendal wines in the Hong Kong market with the experienced Omtis team. We have also just announced that the British & Irish Lions rugby series against the Springbok’s in South Africa have selected Boschendal as the official wine sponsor for the series which is a tribute to our reputation both locally and internationally.”

Philippe Bera, CEO of Omtis Fine Wines (pic: Omtis Fine Wines)

Philippe Bera, CEO of Omtis Fine Wines, adds “Our company has been partnering with like-minded producers who share the same philosophy. Boschendal is the latest addition to the Omtis family, sharing the same French roots and long history of dedication to excellence. We are keen to bring to wine lovers and consumers in Hong Kong the premium Boschendal wines from the Cape. We would also like to formally congratulate the team at Boschendal for being selected as the official wine partner to the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.”

Omtis Fine Wine is one of the most established family-owned merchants in Asia for luxury products.