Wine to Asia 2021 postponed

The second edition of Wine to Asia has been postponed to August, the organizer has announced citing the recent Covid-19 flare-ups in Guangdong as the main reason for the rescheduling.

The fair in June will be thus rescheduled to August 12-14 at the same location, Hall 8 of Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

The news was announced after Hong Kong’s neighboring province Guangdong’s worsening Covid-19 situation.

Guangdong reported its first case last Friday with a 75-year-old woman in Guangzhou testing positive for the variant first identified in India.

The numbers of confirmed cases has since grown. It had four new infections on Thursday, two in the provincial capital Guangzhou and two in Shenzhen. Today, the province reported five new cases, three in Guangzhou, one in Shenzhen and one in Foshan.

The organizer announced the news today in a press release: “In accordance with the recent coronavirus situation in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, in order to implement the government’s strategy of pandemic prevention and conduct, Wine to Asia will be rescheduled on August 12-14, 2021.

“We have made this decision based on advice and information from local government in Shenzhen and consolation with our partners, venue and local team. The safety of our exhibitors, visitors and team is our first priority.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.”

This is not the only fair affected by the recent new cases. InterWine, which was planned for June 3-5 is also postponed and will be announcing new dates either in July or August, due to the Covid-19 situation in Guangdong.