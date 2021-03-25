Hong Kong bar gives out free drinks for the vaccinated

Hong Kong bar, Foxglove, in Central is offering revelers a free drink if they are vaccinated in a bid to drive up the city’s vaccination rate.

The speakeasy bar announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday that it’s trading one shot for a shot. “Be #classy and get your vaccine! Drop by my lounge for a free libation,” the popular bar implores to its followers.

The boozy incentive was launched by the bar at a time when the city has suspended the German-made BioNTech vaccination after a few dozens of vials were found to have problems of loose cap, leakage, pending investigation.

Foxglove is giving out a free drink to people who are vaccinated to drive up vaccination rate. (pic: Foxglove Facebook)

Since Hong Kong’s launch of vaccination rollout in February, over 150,000 people had received the BioNTech shot from batch 210102 that contains the vials in questions.

However, officials assured that the problems were discovered by health workers in Hong Kong and all questionable vials were discarded and none was injected to residents who had received shots from the batch.

Health officials in the city affirmed the city’s residents that the packaging faults did not impose any safety concerns and that the suspension is just a precautionary measure.

So far in Hong Kong, only about 5% of the city’s 7.5 million population had received their jab from either BioNTech or Sinovac, far from the 70% mark needed to achieve herb immunity.

Aside from Hong Kong, in Israel, there’s shot bar giving people vaccination shot and rewarding them with a soft drink.

