China Restaurant Week, a gastronomic event celebrating fine dining, will go ahead from March 11 to April 4, 2021, with over 600 mid- to high-end popular dining establishments committed to the 25-day event.

Launched in 2009, China Restaurant Week has gradually developed into one of the country’s most famous culinary events, with increasing influence, appeal and scale, injecting new vitality into trendy urban food culture and premium lifestyle scenes.

China Restaurant Week Spring 2021 has now expanded its participating cities from 12 to 14, with this edition covering 14 major cities across China including Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

The cities of Xiamen and Sanya are among the popular new locales to join the upcoming edition of the event.

Each participating restaurant will feature set menus at RMB 78, RMB 118 and RMB 148 for lunch and RMB 118, RMB 198 and RMB 298 for dinner, with a minimum of three courses in each menu. Elite menu price is set by the participating restaurant.

Over 600 mid- to high-end restaurants across China come together for China Restaurant Week Spring 2021 (pic: China Restaurant Week)

“With 2020 being a wild ride, especially for the F&B industry, we were deeply touched that the Spring 2020 edition hits a record high in terms of number of participants and reservations,” said Toine Rooijmans, Managing Director of DiningCity.

“We are very pleased that Restaurant Week activities can play a positive role and value during this special period. It not only presents food lovers the opportunity to enjoy great food with peace of mind that their health and safety are being taken care of, but also helps partnering restaurants, to a certain extent, in tiding over difficult times. I believe the growing momentum of Restaurant Week is also a testament to the enthusiastic support of the event by partnering restaurants, food lovers and consumers.”

China Restaurant Week is organised by DiningCity and its presenting partner American Express.