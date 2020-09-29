Hennessy X.O debuts a ‘masterpiece decanter’ designed by Frank Gehry

Hennessy has partnered with renowned architect Frank Gehry to create a limited edition decanter in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Hennessy X.O.

Using his signature sculptural style to reinterpret Hennessy X.O’s iconic bottle, the prolific creator marries gold and glass to extol the rich legacy of the Hennessy Maison.

Drawing inspiration from the rich Hennessy X.O blend, and the vital soil, twisting vines, and the glistening Charente River that runs through the Hennessy Maison, Frank Gehry has created a one of a kind decanter.

The Hennessy X.O bottle is enveloped in a crinkled sleeve of 24 carat gold-dipped bronze, evoking the radiant movement of water as it reflects the light. The sculptural decanter is encased by a fractured glass glorifier, which further amplifies the inspiration of water and light.

“I wanted to bring it to life, and so I took inspiration from its birthplace and used this crumpling effect of the material that gives it a feeling of movement,” Gehry explains on his inspiration. “The materials I’ve chosen catch the light and make this a really beautiful object on its own, but then you realize it is a bottle of Hennessy X.O.”

According to the cognac house, only 150 numbered decanters are available, imprinted with Frank Gehry’s signature.

A wider release of limited-edition Hennessy X.O bottles also created by Frank Gehry, will launch in markets worldwide later.

Speaking on the collaboration Gehry said, “It was an honor to be asked to celebrate this milestone for Hennessy X.O. While I was excited, it was also daunting because a bottle of cognac is already a work of art–one you can smell, taste, and feel–it doesn’t need embellishment as it’s already there. We are showing how we can be creative within that language. There’s such a powerful history and a serious emotional commitment from the people that make this product. It has a resonance that’s interesting to tie into and become a part of.”

To further the experience of the decanter, Gehry has created a luminous and beautifully understated fusil made of brass and gold.

You can watch the full video below.