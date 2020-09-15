Disgruntled employee smashes 200 bottles of wine in Shanghai

A disgruntled employee in Shanghai vandalized a supermarket and smashed through 200 bottles of wine, causing thousands in damages, according to Shanghai police.

Security footage showed the suspect entering the supermarket around 2am on August 21, wielding a fire axe before starting to smash through shelves of wines, leaving a trail of carnage behind him.

The video can be viewed below.

The employees at the supermarket told the police that the suspect surnamed Zhang was working for the supermarket as a security guard but was fired recently for violation of company policy.

Zhang has been arrested by Huangpu police on suspicion of intentional destruction of public and private property, and admitted he acted out of revenge.

Police in Pudong district estimated that he had caused damages worth of over RMB 260,000 (US$38,283) for the wines and other properties.

China has come out of coronavirus and continues to recover from the pandemic. Wine events in Shanghai has largely returned to pre-covid level with tastings, wine dinners and roadshows are underway.