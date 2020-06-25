Primum Familiae Vini (PFV) launches €100k prize

Primum Familiae Vini (PFV) has created an award worth €100,000.

The PFV Prize is not focussed only on the wine business but can be from any industry.

The award will reward a family company in any area of enterprise that demonstrates excellence in sustainability, innovation, craftsmanship and successful transition from one generation to the next.

Founded in 1992, PFV hopes the prize will contribute to other family businesses that continue pushing their vision of a better world for generations to come.

From top left to right: Egon Muller, Albiera Antinori, Prince Robert of Luxembourg, and Priscila Incisa Marc Perrin, Frederic Drouhin, Jean-Frederic Hugel, and Miguel Torres Paul Symington, Pablo Álvarez, Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, and Hubert de Billy

President of PFV Marc Perrin put words to their emotions:

‘By announcing this prize at a time of international crisis resulting from Covid 19, we emphasize the long-term thinking of family companies and our inherent optimism about the future providing we defend the right values. We in the PFV believe that family companies are the bedrock of regional and national economies.

‘The best family enterprises have a profound commitment to sustainable development and to the environment. Family companies should personify the best values of social responsibility and the kinder human face of free enterprise at a time when globalisation and a rather depressing uniformity have become increasingly prevalent.’

Applications for The PFV Prize 2020 can be made from 1st July at www.thepfvprize.com and will close on 30 October 2020.

A short list of five family-owned companies will be published in January 2021 and the winner announced in March 2021.

The Selection Jury for The PFV Short List and The PFV Prize will be a member of each of the twelve PFV wine families:

Priscilla Incisa Della Rochetta • Tenuta San Guido, Italy • Founded 1840

Albiera Antinori • Marchesi Antinori, Italy • Founded 1385

Egon Muller • Egon Muller Scharzhof, Germany • Founded 1797

Prince Robert of Luxembourg • Domaine Clarence Dillon, France • Founded 1935

Marc Perrin • Famille Perrin, France • Founded 1909

Paul Symington • Symington Family Estates, Portugal • Founded 1882

Frederic Drouhin • Maison Joseph Drouhin, France • Founded 1880

Miguel Torres Maczassek • Familia Torres, Spain • Founded 1870

Jean-Frederic Hugel • Famille Hugel, France • Founded 1639

Pablo Alvarez • Vega Sicilia, Spain • Founded 1864

Philippe Sereys de Rothschild • Baron Philippe de Rothschild, France • Founded 1853

Hubert de Billy • Champagne Pol Roger, France • Founded 1849

The PFV Selection Jury will be supported by Christophe Brunet, General Secretary of the PFV.

The article first appeared in www.chngpohtiong.com, and the original article can be read here.