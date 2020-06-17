Pernod Ricard launches free online courses for Covid-affected bartenders

The drinks giant, Pernod Ricard, has launched a free online training course for bartenders on sustainability and responsibility, as a new way to support bartending community affected by Covid-19.

The course is launched by the drinks giant in partnership with EducateAll, a global initiative launched by the UN and designed to democratize learning and increase global access to high-quality adult education.

Through its in-house training group Pernod Ricard University, the company has developed the courses in partnership with anti-waste bartending duo TrashTiki and the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

It covers all aspects of sustainability and responsibility – from fresh ingredient use to responsible serving of alcoholic beverages to waste management – directly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is based on four pillars (ingredients, service, bar and staff) and assesses each through the 5Rs model: Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Respect.

The course is available to all legal-drinking-aged bartenders via EdApp.

“The COVID-19 crisis has hit the hospitality industry hard. It is a time to prepare the future we wish to achieve, one that is prosperous for the planet, its people and its communities,” the company says in the press release.

Vanessa Wright, VP Sustainability & Responsibility, Pernod Ricard adds, “During the COVID-19 crisis, among other initiatives, our Group has been supporting the bartending community through various projects including Jameson’s partnership with the US Bartenders’ Guild, Pernod Ricard South Africa’s donation to local hospitality workers and the J’aime mon Bistrot programme in France. Bartenders, and the hospitality industry more broadly, have always been very important partners, as well as drivers of innovation – perfectly placed at the forefront of our changing world, embedding sustainable and responsible practices and enabling others to do the same. In preparing for the future, this online training module is another milestone of our joint journey towards the bar world of tomorrow.”

“We are thrilled to have Pernod Ricard join the EducateAll initiative. This is exactly the way we envisaged the initiative being used by industry leaders, increasing access to free, critical and relevant training, in this case for the entire hospitality industry to benefit from. Cafe’s, restaurants and bars around the world have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 so being able to stay resilient and recover from this uncertain period will be paramount. Bartenders and bar owners are dramatically shifting the way they operate and are needing to rapidly upskill themselves and their teams in areas such as responsible bar management. We are proud that our mobile learning platform is able to play a huge role in building these critical skills,” says Darren Winterford, founder and CEO of EdApp.

Mihoko Kumamoto, Director for Division for Prosperity, UNITAR comments, “The pandemic has affected everyone around the world physically, emotionally and psychologically. The only way to overcome this challenge and build back stronger is for all of us to work together in solidarity. We are excited to collaborate with EdApp and Pernod Ricard to promote sustainable and responsible practices in the hospitality industry, accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to create an inclusive and sustainable world.”