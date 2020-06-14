Wine imports in China in the first four months of the year experienced close to 30% drop amid the coronavirus pandemic, as largely expected.

According to the latest data released by China Association of Imports and Exports of Wine & Spirits, the country imported 151.4 million litres of wines valued at US$581.2 million from January to April, representing a 25.22% drop in volume and 28.49% drop in value, respectively, compared with the same period last year.

Imported wine data released by CAWS.

Bottled wine imports, the majority of the country’s overall wine imports, including sparkling wine, wines under 2 liters, and wines between 2 liters and 10 litres dropped 26.6% in volume and 27.59% in value.

Bulk wine saw a 39.58% decline in value during the period to US$36.8 million.

Wine imports in the month of April experienced what the trade association calls “cold current”, push the imports value and volume down by half compared with March.

In late January, the country lock downed majority of cities and provinces across China, which might have affected the orders placed during the period and would normally arrive around the time of April.

For imported spirits, the decline is less dramatic. Volume for imported spirits including whisky, vodka, brandy, gin, tequila suffered a 4.5% drop during the first four months of the year while value drop was sharper. Total value for imported spirits arrived at US$27.8 million, representing 29.5% dip year on year.