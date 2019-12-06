Vinous acquires Cellar Watch from Liv-ex

Antonio Galloni, CEO and founder of Vinous, announced on December 5 the acquisition of the wine collection valuation service Cellar Watch from Liv-ex, the global marketplace for wine.

Vinous will take control of Cellar Watch from mid-January 2020. The new Cellar Watch will retain all the features that make it an essential tool to thousands of wine consumers around the world.

The acquisition is another major shakeup in the wine rating world, following the recent announcement of Michelin’s full acquisition of Robert Parker Wine Advocate.

According to the announcement, subscribers will continue to have access to Liv-ex data and can look forward to a number of upgrades, including an improved user interface and easier access to scores and notes from Vinous.

“Our vision at Vinous has long been to provide wine lovers with best in class tools and resources to help them get the most out of wine,” said Galloni. “Now consumers can make informed wine decisions with the help of Vinous’ all-star team of critics and track the valuation of their wine collection with Cellar Watch. Through our suite of products, Vinous has taken a leadership position in wine information, with the goal of meeting the diverse needs of wine consumers at all levels.”

“We are delighted that Vinous, under Antonio Galloni, will be taking ownership of Cellar Watch,” added James Miles, Liv-ex Managing Director and Chairperson. “With independence at its core, Vinous has gathered a team of world class critics around its market leading technology. To this it now adds price data from Liv-ex. We are very excited to see how Vinous, with so much expertise in this area, builds on the successes of Cellar Watch to create an even better service for collectors.”

Cellar Watch is the latest acquisition by Vinous, founded by Galloni after his departure from Wine Advocate.

Vinous later in 2016 acquired the apps Delectable and Banquet, and the International Wine Cellar publication in 2014. Vinous has a library of over 300,000 tasting notes. Delectable, a free app, has over 10 million user reviews and ratings by its active community.