Ahead of Lunar New Year, Japan’s number one beer brand Asahi Super Dry has unveiled a limited edition design on cans and outer-packaging exclusively for Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.

Ahead of Lunar New Year, Japan’s number one beer brand Asahi Super Dry has unveiled a limited edition design on cans and outer-packaging exclusively for Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.

The packaging with bold, red, geometric design features is a nod to the Year of the Rabbit, demonstrating Asahi Super Dry’s modern Japan vibrancy and ambition to inspire progression by going beyond the expected, says the company.

Asahi International Asia’s Regional Head of Brand, Ms. Mag Lai shares: “Asahi Super Dry represents modern Japan, which is all about the fusion of tradition and progress. When this idea is put into a design context, the expression reinvents the authentic motif in a progressive approach to create something surprising and unexpected. The new Lunar New Year design embodies our vibrant and sharp attitude by taking inspiration from modern Japan.”

The new and modern look has been designed in collaboration with the Japan-based award-winning Nippon Design Center. With the aim to inspire people to look for something beyond the expected during the Lunar New Year, the design features masks that explore the traditional context of the festival and performance in China and Japan.

The masks represent the Chinese zodiac sign for 2023, the rabbit, through a juxtaposition of authentic and innovative. The authentic rabbit is expressed in the concept of origami, a Japanese paper handcraft, whilst the various shades created by the folds give the mask a three dimensional appearance.

Asahi International Asia’s Regional Marketing Director, Ms. Loretta Lee adds, “We’re always looking for meaningful ways to connect with consumers by showcasing our brand identity through never-seen-before ideas. With Lunar New Year being a key time to celebrate and share a drink with loved ones in Asia, we look forward to presenting the quick, clean and super dry taste of Asahi Super Dry canned in the new and exclusive design. We wish everyone a prosperous New Year, and encourage all to keep an eye on our dedicated social channels for more updates and promotions about the Year of the Rabbit – 2023 is set to be an exciting year for Asahi Super Dry!”

Like this: Like Loading...