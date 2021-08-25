Wine to Asia pins new dates in December

After twice being delayed due to resurgences of Covid-19 cases, the much-anticipated Wine to Asia show has pinned down new dates this December in Shenzhen.

The second edition of Wine to Asia Shenzhen International Wine and Spirits Fair will now be held on December 2-4 at Shenzhen World inside Hall 12, the organizer has announced.

“With new dates, Wine to Asia 2021 aims to represent the annual grand business event dedicated to the wine and spirits industry, bring higher quality and great experience to exhibitors and visitors,” says the organizer in announcing the new dates.

Wine to Asia team will have a dedicated team to assist participating exhibitors to rearrange exhibition, provide follow-up services for logistics, construction and business travel.

More than 400 exhibitors have so far signed up for the wine fair, and over 15,000 wine buyers and visitors are expected to visit this year’s Wine to Asia, according to the fair organizer.

As the first world-class wine and spirits exhibition in Shenzhen, the three-day wine fair is jointly organized by Veronafiere and Shenzhen Pacco Cultural Communication.

It is a new professional and effective trade-focused platform for international producers and dealers to connect with diverse and potential consumer markets from Shenzhen to whole Asia.

