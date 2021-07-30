Ian D’Agata joins hands with Wine to Asia

Wine to Asia has just announced that Italian wine expert and wine critic Ian D’Agata will kick off the three-day wine fair on August 12 in Shenzhen with a Grand Opening Masterclass, highlighting none other than Italy.

The previously released masterclass agenda for the wine fair from August 12 to 14 has already created buzz, and this year’s line-up will get even better with the addition of renowned Italian wine critic and writer Ian D’Agata.

D’Agata will host the Grand Opening Masterclass titled “The Great Diversity of Italy’s Many Wine Grapes and Terroirs”, delving deep into a subject that has distinguished himself from his peers.

According to the organizer, this year’s wine fair will shine a light on terroir, one of the most talked-about concepts in the wine industry in recent years.

The notion of respecting the origin and the individuality of the wines is omnipresent in the different exhibition areas and masterclasses of Wine to Asia.

Covering various wine regions and indigenous grapes, the wine list for the masterclass is hand-selected by D’Agata and represents his respect and ideology of Italian terroirs.

According to the organizer, the wine list will remain confidential and shall be revealed during the masterclass. All the wines from the masterclass could be found in the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion of the exhibition, and visitors are all welcomed to taste.

D’Agata has been speaking and writing about wine for thirty years. His Native Wine Grapes of Italy is considered the bible of Italian wine and was the Louis Roederer International Wine Awards Book of the Year in 2015.The book was picked as one of the top wine books of the year for the LA Times, the Financial Times and the New York Times.

In 2016 he was nominated by Les Plumes d’Or (an award voted upon by France’s wine makers and star chefs) as one of the world’s eight most important and influential wine writers, a group of eight that included Robert Parker, Jancis Robinson, and James Suckling.

He is currently the Chief Scientific Officer and President of the TerroirSense Wine Academy and Wine Education programs, a leading wine school based in China, and is the Editor-in-Chief of the TerroirSense Wine Review.

The Grand Opening Masterclass will return for the 2022 edition, which will be co-hosted by Wine to Asia and Wines of Chile.

Wine to Asia is jointly organized by Vinitaly and Pacco Communications and will be hosted at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

More information about the wine fair can be found here.