TWE and Baron Philippe de Rothschild ends partnership in China

Australian wine giant, Treasury Wine Estates, and Baron Philippe de Rothschild have ended their partnership, which gives TWE exclusivity to import and distribute the latter’s wines including volume-driven brand Mouton Cadet for China, TWE has announced.

The announcement would mark the official end of a more than two-year partnership that first started in 2017 after Mouton Cadet parted ways with its longtime importer Torres China.

It’s not immediately known who will take over Mouton Cadet’s distribution in mainland China.

Announcing the news, Tom King, managing director of North Asia at TWE, thanked Baron Philippe de Rothschild’s team for choosing to work with TWE, and wished them future success.

Created in 1930s, Mouton Cadet is an inexpensive and generic Bordeaux wine range under the Baron Philippe de Rothschild family which also owns Bordeaux first growth Château Mouton Rothschild, Château Clerc Milon, Château d’Armailhac, Opus One in Napa and Almaviva in Chile.

It’s ranked among one of the world’s top selling wine brands but its sales in China seem to have always lag behind another Rothschild, Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite)’s Bordeaux AOC wines legende and Saga.

TWE itself also added more French wines to its portfolio including Maison de Grand Esprit and launched a French Champagne with Thienot.

